Max pleads for forgiveness

Demi Lovato's former fiance Max Ehrich is desperate for the pop star to "forgive" him and take him back after the singer abruptly called off their engagement.

The split news hit headlines on Thursday, but over the weekend, the actor, who is filming a movie on location in Atlanta, took to social media and revealed he only found out he had been dumped "through a tabloid."

He followed that up on Sunday by claiming he has yet to speak to Lovato directly to discuss the reasons behind her decision to end their engagement.

"To this moment... we haven't spoken over the phone... we haven't even officially ended anything to each (other), literally," he wrote on his Instagram Stories timeline.

"I'm here in real time with y'all. I love Demetria (her full name) and just want her to be healthy and safe..."

Ehrich has since issued a public plea to the Sorry Not Sorry hitmaker, begging her for a reconciliation.

In a post on Facebook, he wrote, "Forgive me and come back to me please."

He didn't elaborate on why he was seeking forgiveness from Lovato, but she has yet to publicly respond.

The former The Young and the Restless star proposed to Lovato in July, just four months after they started dating.

