163477
160087
Entertainment  

Royals deny reality rumours

WENN - | Story: 311914

A spokesperson for Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex has denied reports the pair are working on a reality TV show for Netflix.

The couple recently signed a deal to produce content for the streaming giant, and on Sunday it was reported they would be opening up their lives to the cameras in a series as part of the package.

However, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have now released a statement via a spokesperson, denying any plans to turn their lives into reality TV.

"The Duke and Duchess are not taking part in any reality shows," they confirmed to HELLO! magazine.

Meanwhile, a Netflix spokesman told the Press Association: "The couple already has several projects in development, including an innovative nature docuseries and an animated series that celebrates inspiring women but we are not disclosing any of the programming slate at this time."

A source previously told U.K. tabloid The Sun the couple was planning a reality show as part of their deal with Netflix to give fans "a glimpse into their lives."

The Duke and Duchess opted to partner with Netflix, revealing the company's "unprecedented reach" will help them "share impactful content that unlocks action."

"Our focus will be on creating content that informs but also gives hope," the couple said in a statement. "As new parents, making inspirational family programming is also important to us."

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Entertainment News

162394


Bird photobombs meteorologist

Must Watch
News team plays prank on their meteorologist.
Daily Dose
Daily Dose
Tuesday morning awesomeness.
Daily Dose (2)
Daily Dose
Prince Harry and Meghan deny Netflix reality TV show reports
Showbiz
A spokesperson for Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex has...


162131
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Entertainment News > Send us your news tips >
163254


Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


161909
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
161909



154831
161715