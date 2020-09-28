Gunfire outside Swift home

Shots were fired outside Taylor Swift's Tribeca townhouse on Sunday during an armed robbery at a nearby sneaker store.
According to reports, the incident occurred at Patron of New York at 151 Franklin Street - near the $18 million property Taylor purchased in 2017. Police told local news outlets that four bullets were fired with no injuries or death.
A waiter at a nearby restaurant told the New York Post: "Suddenly we heard four shots and I was freaked out. I saw people at the scene run. They look scared and jumped into a car."
Another witness told the outlet that the shootout was the second such incident in just a month, adding: "I saw people at the scene run. They look scared and jumped into a car.
"It's a family neighbourhood, and I choose safety over access to fancy sneakers every time."
As well as the townhouse, Taylor also owns three apartments next door - making her the owner of $50 million worth of properties in the neighbourhood.
