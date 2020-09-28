Gwyneth's nude bday shot

Photo: Instagram

Gwyneth Paltrow dared to bare all on Sunday as she celebrated her 48th birthday with a nude photo on Instagram.



The Avengers star posed for the cheeky snap in the great outdoors, holding her limbs in such a way as to preserve her modesty as she beamed for the camera.



"In nothing but my birthday suit today...," she captioned the image, before crediting her lifestyle brand Goop's latest addition to its beauty product line-up for her youthful appearance.



"thank you all so much for the birthday wishes and thank you to @goop 's insanely amazing brand new body butter for making me think I can still get my kit off. #goopgenes."



Among the fans marvelling at the birthday girl's fit physique were fellow actresses Vanessa Hudgens, Olivia Wilde, and Courteney Cox, who commented, "Happy Birthday! What a beautiful girl you are and inspiring in so many ways."



And her former Glee co-star Matthew Morrison remarked, "So happy you were born! What an inspired life you've made for yourself. And the GP train keeps going! Love ya, chica!"



However, at least one follower wasn't impressed, as her 16-year-old daughter Apple, from her former marriage to rocker Chris Martin, simply commented, "MOM."



The teen was likely embarrassed further after Paltrow also shared a video message in which she declared the "best place to be naked" was by her husband, TV producer Brad Falchuk.



Meanwhile, her man took a moment to heap praise on Paltrow on social media in honor of her special day.



Alongside a shot of the actress reclining on a couch, he wrote, "This bada** is 48 today. She makes pizza from scratch, is never late for cocktail hour, makes looking good annoyingly easy and never skips an opportunity to put an a**hole in his place.



"She makes friends feel like family and family feel like friends. Trust me, she's the best. Happy, happy, happy birthday, Beauty. I love you."



He then concluded his post by urging fans to celebrate her birthday by exercising their right to vote in the U.S. elections this November: "PS - if anyone reading this wants to get Gwyneth something for her birthday, please VOTE! Register your friends to VOTE! Drive people to the polls! She absolutely loves it when you VOTE!!"