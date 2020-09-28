Taylor snags chart record

Photo: All rights reserved. Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift has surpassed Whitney Houston's record for the most weeks spent at number one by a female artist after returning to the top of the U.S. albums chart.



The pop superstar's Folklore shifted an additional 87,000 equivalent sales units for its seventh non-consecutive week in first place, earning Swift her 47th week atop the Billboard 200 over the course of her career.



The achievement lifts Swift above the late Houston, with whom she had previously tied at 46 weeks.



The Beatles lead the all-time list of artists with the most weeks at number one, having racked up 132 weeks to date.



Back in the current countdown, Pop Smoke's Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon holds steady at two, while YoungBoy Never Broke Again's Top slips from one to three.



Alicia Keys' Alicia is new at four, ahead of Juice WRLD's Legends Never Die at five.