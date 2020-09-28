Learned of split in tabloids

Photo: All rights reserved. Max Ehrich

Actor Max Ehrich has confirmed his broken engagement to Demi Lovato, alleging he discovered he'd been dumped "through a tabloid."



The former The Young and the Restless star proposed to Lovato in July, just four months after they started dating, but reports surfaced on Thursday indicating the romance was over.



An insider told People magazine they decided to call off their marriage plans and focus on their careers, after realizing they weren't supposed to be together, and Demi appeared to hint she was single again in an Instagram Story post, uploaded shortly before the split news hit headlines.



In the video, the singer was featured wearing a T-shirt bearing the phrase, "dogs over people," and she cryptically zoomed in on the words to let her clothing convey her feelings to fans.



Now Max has broken his silence over the failed engagement in Instagram Story posts of his own, suggesting his now-ex-fiancee had failed to tell him the news in person, as he has been on location in Atlanta, Georgia for an upcoming movie called Southern Gospel.



"Imagine finding out about the status of your relationship through a tabloid," he wrote in the first message on Saturday.



"While your (sic) in the middle of filming a biopic movie about a Pastor in a Christian Church whose intention of the film is to help people," he continued.



Concluding the posts, he added, "God Bless."



Demi has yet to respond to Max's claims.



The break-up took many fans by surprise as Demi had constantly gushed about her husband-to-be, explaining he made her want to be "the best version" of herself, and saying, "I knew that I loved you the moment I met you."



She also recently confessed she would "love to elope" with Max.