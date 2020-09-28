163255
Mendes scores at SOCAN

Pop star Shawn Mendes has become the first artist to score five honors at Canada's SOCAN Awards in a single year.

The singer, who hails from Ontario, scored his second ever Songwriter of the Year (Performer) prize and the International Achievement title, while Senorita, his collaboration with his girlfriend Camila Cabello, was named International Song by officials at the Society of Composers, Authors and Music Publishers of Canada.

Mendes also landed two Pop Music Awards for Senorita and his hit single If I Can't Have You.

Other honorees at the 31st annual event included Adam 'Frank Dukes' Feeney (Songwriter of the Year (Producer)), Ozan 'Oz' Yildirim (Breakout Songwriter), and Andrew Lockington (Screen Composer of the Year).

The winners were announced during an online ceremony, after original plans for an in-person celebration on March 30 had to be revamped due to the coronavirus crisis.

161944