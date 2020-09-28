Hanks helped pay for Gump

Photo: All rights reserved. Tom Hanks

Tom Hanks dug deep to help finance some parts of his beloved movie Forrest Gump.



The actor appeared as the titular character in the 1994 film, about a man with low IQ who recounts the early years of his life when he found himself in the middle of key historical events and longs to be reunited with his childhood sweetheart, Jenny.



In a new interview, the 64-year-old revealed that the movie is particularly special to him because he invested some of his own money into the Oscar-winning flick.



One of the scenes that Tom backed, along with filmmaker Robert Zemeckis, was the run across America. He explained: "And (Zemeckis) said, 'Well, this run is going to cost X amount of dollars.' And it wasn't cheap. And I said, 'OK.'"



"He said, 'You and I are going to split that amount, and we're going to give it back (to Paramount)," he told In Depth with Graham Bensinger. "We'll give you the money back, but you guys (Paramount) are going to have to share the profits a little bit more.' Which the studio said 'Fabulous, great. OK.' And it was good for us, too."



The deal gave Tom and Robert a larger percentage of the film's box office gross and eventually earned them about $65 million in profits from the movie.