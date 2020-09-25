162114
Entertainment  

Mandy Moore expecting

This is Us star Mandy Moore is expecting her first child with husband Taylor Goldsmith.

The singer-turned-actress announced the happy news via Instagram on Thursday, sharing a photo of herself alongside the musician.

"Baby Boy Goldsmith coming early 2021," she captioned a shot of Goldsmith cradling her baby bump.

The pair wed in 2018 after two years of dating.

It's been a big year for 36-year-old Moore, who released her first studio album in over a decade back in March.

