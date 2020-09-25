Kanye demands board seats

Photo: All rights reserved. Kanye West

Kanye West has stepped up his demands for seats on the boards of Adidas and Gap by making threats to flout his deals with them.



The Gold Digger rapper has become increasingly vocal about his business dealings in recent weeks, and is fighting for the opportunity to buy back his masters from Universal Music Group executives as part of an ongoing contract feud.



He has also tweeted about his position at Adidas, the distributors for his Yeezy sneaker line, previously claiming he was "the head" of the sportswear brand, and on Thursday he stepped up his efforts to secure an executive position there, as well as with Gap, with whom he plans to release a collection in the future.



Threatening to wear Adidas rival Nike's Air Jordan trainers until his demand is met by company chiefs, he tweeted: "I'M WEARING JORDANS TILL I'M ON THE BOARD OF ADIDAS."



The star followed it up by pledging to withhold his Gap collection from release, adding: "I'M NOT RELEASING NOTHING ON GAP TILL I'M ON THE BOARD."



Kanye previously criticized the firms and companies in general, for the lack of black representation at boardroom level.



"I DONT HAVE A BOARD SEAT AT GAP I DONT HAVE A BOARD SEAT AT ADIDAS," he tweeted earlier this month. "BLACK BOARD SEATS MATTER."



In July, he also threatened to walk out of the Gap deal, causing the company's stock to fall by nearly six per cent, a threat he repeated when launching his struggling presidential campaign.