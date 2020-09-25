162781
162321
Entertainment  

Kanye demands board seats

WENN - | Story: 311609

Kanye West has stepped up his demands for seats on the boards of Adidas and Gap by making threats to flout his deals with them.

The Gold Digger rapper has become increasingly vocal about his business dealings in recent weeks, and is fighting for the opportunity to buy back his masters from Universal Music Group executives as part of an ongoing contract feud.

He has also tweeted about his position at Adidas, the distributors for his Yeezy sneaker line, previously claiming he was "the head" of the sportswear brand, and on Thursday he stepped up his efforts to secure an executive position there, as well as with Gap, with whom he plans to release a collection in the future.

Threatening to wear Adidas rival Nike's Air Jordan trainers until his demand is met by company chiefs, he tweeted: "I'M WEARING JORDANS TILL I'M ON THE BOARD OF ADIDAS."

The star followed it up by pledging to withhold his Gap collection from release, adding: "I'M NOT RELEASING NOTHING ON GAP TILL I'M ON THE BOARD."

Kanye previously criticized the firms and companies in general, for the lack of black representation at boardroom level.

"I DONT HAVE A BOARD SEAT AT GAP I DONT HAVE A BOARD SEAT AT ADIDAS," he tweeted earlier this month. "BLACK BOARD SEATS MATTER."

In July, he also threatened to walk out of the Gap deal, causing the company's stock to fall by nearly six per cent, a threat he repeated when launching his struggling presidential campaign.

Typos News Tips Forums


More Entertainment News

162394


Kitten scrolling through trends

Must Watch
This kitten scrolls through Tik Tok like a pro.
Friday morning awesomeness
Daily Dose
Start your Friday by doing what YOU want to do- scrolling through...
Friday morning awesomeness (2)
Uncategorized
Prince’s epic 1987 New Year’s concert to stream online
Music
Prince’s homeless benefit which rang in 1988 is set to...


161339
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Entertainment News > Send us your news tips >
162132


Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


161943
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
161909



161715