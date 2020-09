Photo: All rights reserved. Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber and Chance the Rapper are digging deep to help fans impacted by the COVID-19 lockdown by handing out $250,000.



The two pals and collaborators have announced they will be dividing up the money among worthy people, who share their hardship stories via Cash App using the hashtag #JBChanceHoly.



Holy is the pair's new joint single.



Reports suggest one fan has already received a check for $500 after sharing her nightmare Hurricane Laura story.