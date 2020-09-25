Chrissy Teigen has put work on her third Cravings cookbook and production on her hit Quibi series on hold to focus on her high-risk pregnancy.
The model and TV presenter is expecting her third child and recently revealed this pregnancy is a lot worse than her previous two.
She was recently placed on bed rest and now she's pressed pause on all work commitments.
"I know I'm tweeting about stupid s**t when so many bad things are happening," she wrote. "I just can't speak up right now because my body is in such bad shape and I mentally cannot handle what will come out of it.
"Today I had to postpone the cookbook indefinitely and send (co-author and recipe developer) @AdeenaSussman alllll the way back to Tel Aviv, and same with shutting down filming Chrissy's Court. Baby cannot do it. I am devastated."
Chrissy forced to cancel
Chrissy Teigen has put work on her third Cravings cookbook and production on her hit Quibi series on hold to focus on her high-risk pregnancy.
More Entertainment News
Recent Trending
- Markets down at openBusiness - 7:24 am
- 911 call over hockey gameFlorida - 7:22 am
- Virus disrupts Rio's CarnivalBrazil - 7:15 am
- Princess Eugenie expectingEngland - 7:05 am
- PM to renew daily updatesOttawa - 7:00 am
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Kelowna Community Theatre
- Kelowna Actor's Studio
- Theatre Kelowna
- Kelowna Summer Theatre Festival
- Shakespeare Kelowna Theatre
- Vernon Powerhouse Theatre
- Penticton Many Hats Theatre Company
- Armstrong Asparagus Community Theatre
- Armstrong Caravan Farm Theatre
- South Okanagan Players
MUSIC
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Chamber Music Kelowna
- Okanagan Festival Singers
- Okanagan Symphony
- Okanagan Jazz & Blues Society
- Ballet Kelowna
- Vernon Jazz Society
- Summerland Singers and Players
- OkanaganConcerts.com
- Festivals Kelowna
- Parks Alive!
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]