Chrissy forced to cancel

Chrissy Teigen has put work on her third Cravings cookbook and production on her hit Quibi series on hold to focus on her high-risk pregnancy.

The model and TV presenter is expecting her third child and recently revealed this pregnancy is a lot worse than her previous two.

She was recently placed on bed rest and now she's pressed pause on all work commitments.

"I know I'm tweeting about stupid s**t when so many bad things are happening," she wrote. "I just can't speak up right now because my body is in such bad shape and I mentally cannot handle what will come out of it.

"Today I had to postpone the cookbook indefinitely and send (co-author and recipe developer) @AdeenaSussman alllll the way back to Tel Aviv, and same with shutting down filming Chrissy's Court. Baby cannot do it. I am devastated."

