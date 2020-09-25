Chrissy forced to cancel

Photo: All rights reserved. Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy Teigen has put work on her third Cravings cookbook and production on her hit Quibi series on hold to focus on her high-risk pregnancy.



The model and TV presenter is expecting her third child and recently revealed this pregnancy is a lot worse than her previous two.



She was recently placed on bed rest and now she's pressed pause on all work commitments.



"I know I'm tweeting about stupid s**t when so many bad things are happening," she wrote. "I just can't speak up right now because my body is in such bad shape and I mentally cannot handle what will come out of it.



"Today I had to postpone the cookbook indefinitely and send (co-author and recipe developer) @AdeenaSussman alllll the way back to Tel Aviv, and same with shutting down filming Chrissy's Court. Baby cannot do it. I am devastated."