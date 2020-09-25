Gosling in Fall Guy flick

Photo: All rights reserved. Ryan Gosling

Ryan Gosling has been tapped to front and produce a new movie with director David Leitch.



According to The Hollywood Reporter, the 39-year-old actor will appear in the new flick, helmed by the Hobbs & Shaw director, based on popular 1980s TV series The Fall Guy.



The show, created by Glen A. Larson, starred Lee Majors as a Hollywood stunt man who, to make ends meets, has a side hustle as a bounty hunter. Douglas Barr and Heather Thomas also appeared in the program, which ran on ABC from 1981 to 1986



Little more is known about the new project, but it's the latest in Ryan's post-lockdown work commitments - the La La Land actor is also teaming up with Chris Evans for new Netflix movie The Gray Man.



Meanwhile, he'll take on the iconic role of Wolfman in the next installment of Universal's Monsters Universe.