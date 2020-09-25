Ryan Gosling has been tapped to front and produce a new movie with director David Leitch.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, the 39-year-old actor will appear in the new flick, helmed by the Hobbs & Shaw director, based on popular 1980s TV series The Fall Guy.
The show, created by Glen A. Larson, starred Lee Majors as a Hollywood stunt man who, to make ends meets, has a side hustle as a bounty hunter. Douglas Barr and Heather Thomas also appeared in the program, which ran on ABC from 1981 to 1986
Little more is known about the new project, but it's the latest in Ryan's post-lockdown work commitments - the La La Land actor is also teaming up with Chris Evans for new Netflix movie The Gray Man.
Meanwhile, he'll take on the iconic role of Wolfman in the next installment of Universal's Monsters Universe.
Gosling in Fall Guy flick
Ryan Gosling has been tapped to front and produce a new movie with director David Leitch.
More Entertainment News
Recent Trending
- Markets down at openBusiness - 7:24 am
- 911 call over hockey gameFlorida - 7:22 am
- Virus disrupts Rio's CarnivalBrazil - 7:15 am
- Princess Eugenie expectingEngland - 7:05 am
- PM to renew daily updatesOttawa - 7:00 am
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Kelowna Community Theatre
- Kelowna Actor's Studio
- Theatre Kelowna
- Kelowna Summer Theatre Festival
- Shakespeare Kelowna Theatre
- Vernon Powerhouse Theatre
- Penticton Many Hats Theatre Company
- Armstrong Asparagus Community Theatre
- Armstrong Caravan Farm Theatre
- South Okanagan Players
MUSIC
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Chamber Music Kelowna
- Okanagan Festival Singers
- Okanagan Symphony
- Okanagan Jazz & Blues Society
- Ballet Kelowna
- Vernon Jazz Society
- Summerland Singers and Players
- OkanaganConcerts.com
- Festivals Kelowna
- Parks Alive!
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]