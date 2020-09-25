163139
162321
Entertainment  

Gosling in Fall Guy flick

WENN - | Story: 311606

Ryan Gosling has been tapped to front and produce a new movie with director David Leitch.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the 39-year-old actor will appear in the new flick, helmed by the Hobbs & Shaw director, based on popular 1980s TV series The Fall Guy.

The show, created by Glen A. Larson, starred Lee Majors as a Hollywood stunt man who, to make ends meets, has a side hustle as a bounty hunter. Douglas Barr and Heather Thomas also appeared in the program, which ran on ABC from 1981 to 1986

Little more is known about the new project, but it's the latest in Ryan's post-lockdown work commitments - the La La Land actor is also teaming up with Chris Evans for new Netflix movie The Gray Man.

Meanwhile, he'll take on the iconic role of Wolfman in the next installment of Universal's Monsters Universe.

Typos News Tips Forums


More Entertainment News

162394


Kitten scrolling through trends

Must Watch
This kitten scrolls through Tik Tok like a pro.
Friday morning awesomeness
Daily Dose
Start your Friday by doing what YOU want to do- scrolling through...
Friday morning awesomeness (2)
Uncategorized
Prince’s epic 1987 New Year’s concert to stream online
Music
Prince’s homeless benefit which rang in 1988 is set to...


161911
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Entertainment News > Send us your news tips >
160860


Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


161714
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
161329



163152
161910