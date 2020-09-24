Ace: Kiss reunion will cost

Photo: All rights reserved. Ace Frehley

Kiss leaders Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons will need to start saving if they want Ace Frehley to join them on stage for the band's final shows, because he won't come cheap.



The idea of Kiss wrapping up their End of the Road farewell tour with original band members Frehley and Peter Criss has been floated several times in recent years and the guitar great admits he's not against the plan - if it secures him a big payday.



"I think it's a possibility, but they'd have to reach deep into their pockets," Frehley told SiriusXM's Trunk Nation With Eddie Trunk. "I'm not getting up on stage for free, I can tell you that right now.



"I'm doing it because I love it, but I also love the money and I also love my Jaguar and my new Escalade and my new house... I don't think any of my fans would expect me to (do it for free). But I think my fans would love to see me up there."



Frehley also addressed reports he and his former Kiss bandmates no longer speak, adding, "I exchange messages with those guys from time to time. Gene gave me a phone call a couple of weeks ago, actually, and I still haven't gotten back to him... But I will get back to Gene. I speak to Paul from time to time. I speak to (Criss' wife) Gigi and Peter. So we're all friends.



"It's a shame that the press makes it out that we all hate each other. After what we created and what we accomplished over the last 40 years - me and Peter, Paul and Gene, being the founding members of KISS - there's no reason why we shouldn't be friends and let bygones be bygones."