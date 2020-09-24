Maren eyes Broadway

Photo: All rights reserved. Maren Morris

Maren Morris is dreaming of a Broadway break when the coronavirus crisis is over and theaters reopen, revealing Hamilton has inspired her to hit the stage for a musical.



The My Church singer studied musical theater in high school and was obsessed with The Wizard of Oz as a kid, and now more than ever she wants to put her roots in theater to good use.



"Ever since I watched The Wizard of Oz as a kid, I've been obsessed with musicals," she tells Rolling Stone in a new interview. "I know that (fellow country) artists like Carrie (Underwood) and Jennifer Nettles have done Broadway. I would love to.



"I had the lucky pleasure to see Hamilton with the original cast back in 2016, and, oh my God, I was just completely blown away that night. Lin-Manuel Miranda is a genius.



"I read that he spent a year on the song My Shot. I remember thinking, as a songwriter, 'Holy s**t! Who would do that?'"