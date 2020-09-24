WWE icon dead at 60

Photo: All rights reserved.

Joseph Laurinaitis, one half of legendary WWE tag-team the Legion of Doom, has died.



The wrestler, who competed under the name Road Warrior Animal, was one of the biggest stars during the 1980s and '90s alongside his partner Hawk - real name Michael Hegstrand.



Hulk Hogan was first to break the news of his passing, aged 60, tweeting: "RIP Animal,love you my brother, I know you and Hawk have a lot of unfinished business to take care of! God speed and blessings to your beautiful family,one love4Life. HH."



Shortly afterward, the sad news was confirmed on Animal's own Twitter page, with a post reading: "At this time, we would like to confirm the passing of Joseph Laurinaitis aka Road Warrior Animal at the age of 60.



"The family is planning to release a statement later today. At this time we ask for you to keep everyone in your thoughts and prayers."



The Road Warriors first joined WWE in 1990 and, alongside their ex-manager Paul Ellering, were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2011. Animal officially announced his retirement from the ring in February, 2014. Hawk, real name Michael Hegstrand, died aged 46 in 2003 following a heart attack.