ABBA reunite in London

Photo: All rights reserved. Anni-Frid Reuss and Bjorn Ulvaeus

ABBA have reportedly reunited in London to film content for their forthcoming hologram tour.



The group first teased plans to release new music hit the road with a hologram show back in 2018, but so far the comeback has yet to come into fruition.



According to Britain's The Sun newspaper, however, Agnetha Faltskog, Bjorn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson and Anni-Frid Lyngstad recently got back together to film at Ealing Studios in west London for the jaunt.



Despite apparently being offered $1 billion to hit the road in person, the Dancing Queen stars are sending out the interactive show, which will earn each of them an estimated $3.8 million.



A music insider said: "ABBA have kept everything about their reunion shrouded in mystery but this has really been a long time coming... although it's been a slog to get to this point, it is now full steam ahead and the show is taking shape.



"Agnetha, Bjorn, Benny and Frida have all recorded bits and pieces and they have enjoyed taking a trip down memory lane with it all," the source explained. "They are all getting a nice check out of it, so it will be worthwhile, but they've got more than enough money from their music, so it's not about that.



"All four of them just wanted to give back to their fans, so they have done everything in their power to fly into London for the filming, despite the travel restrictions."



The show will feature five new songs from the Swedish pop legends which are expected to be released next year, 38 years after their last U.K. single, Under Attack.



Titles for two of the new tracks have been confirmed as I Still Have Faith In You and Don't Shut Me Down.