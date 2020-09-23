Tom Cruise headed to space

Tom Cruise has been given a launch date for his mission to space.
The action man will become the first star to actually film in space while he's on board a SpaceX Crew Dragon trip to the International Space Station - and now he has a countdown to prepare for.
He'll take off with astronauts and fellow wannabe spacemen and women in October 2021, according to the 2020-2023 ISS official manifest, obtained by TMZ.
The Mission: Impossible star will be joined in space by his Edge of Tomorrow director Doug Liman.
Tom will also be working with SpaceX boss Elon Musk and NASA experts on the ambitious movie, the title of which has not yet been announced.
