Jessie J to tell all in song

Photo: All rights reserved. Jessie J

Jessie J looks set to open up on her relationship with Magic Mike hunk Channing Tatum on her new album.



In lyrics to a new track, titled Simply Be In Love, which the star previewed during an Instagram Live broadcast, the singer appears reflects on her on-off relationship with the actor, whom she started dating in 2018 after Channing split from his wife Jenna Dewan.



On the track, Jessie suggests the reason for their frequent splits has been because they raced into their relationship too quickly, crooning: "You're always dreaming about tomorrow, and I'm still overthinking yesterday / Where you go I know I want to follow, let's make a promise on today.



"Take it slow, baby steps, so we don't ruin what comes next / Just be still, just stay calm, so we're not rushing what we are / Pressure off, just have fun, it's not a race, no need to run / If it's for ever, let's just simply be in love."



Speaking about the tune, the Price Tag singer shared: "I wrote this song about when you first meet someone and you want to steam ahead. Sometimes running can ruin a foundation that a relationship needs, which is to just be chill, stay still and enjoy the moment."



While a release date for Jessie's new record has yet to be confirmed, it will be her first since her 2018 holiday album, This Christmas Day.