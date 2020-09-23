162781
151090
Entertainment  

Jessie J to tell all in song

WENN - | Story: 311371

Jessie J looks set to open up on her relationship with Magic Mike hunk Channing Tatum on her new album.

In lyrics to a new track, titled Simply Be In Love, which the star previewed during an Instagram Live broadcast, the singer appears reflects on her on-off relationship with the actor, whom she started dating in 2018 after Channing split from his wife Jenna Dewan.

On the track, Jessie suggests the reason for their frequent splits has been because they raced into their relationship too quickly, crooning: "You're always dreaming about tomorrow, and I'm still overthinking yesterday / Where you go I know I want to follow, let's make a promise on today.

"Take it slow, baby steps, so we don't ruin what comes next / Just be still, just stay calm, so we're not rushing what we are / Pressure off, just have fun, it's not a race, no need to run / If it's for ever, let's just simply be in love."

Speaking about the tune, the Price Tag singer shared: "I wrote this song about when you first meet someone and you want to steam ahead. Sometimes running can ruin a foundation that a relationship needs, which is to just be chill, stay still and enjoy the moment."

While a release date for Jessie's new record has yet to be confirmed, it will be her first since her 2018 holiday album, This Christmas Day.

Typos News Tips Forums


More Entertainment News

162394


More!

Must Watch
Baby opens her mouth up wide as if to say” more, please!”.
Transforming Cinderella dress cosplay
Must Watch
Amazing!
Daily Dose- September 23, 2020
Daily Dose
Wednesday morning awesomeness.
Daily Dose- September 23, 2020 (2)
Daily Dose


160860
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Entertainment News > Send us your news tips >


Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


163021
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada



162225