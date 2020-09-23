Supergirl set to end

TV's Supergirl will be hanging up her cape after the upcoming sixth and final season.
Show producers are hoping to start work on the final season, starring Melissa Benoist as the superhero, in Vancouver next week.
Pregnant Benoist, who will join the shoot later this year, has confirmed the news on social media, insisting she'll forever be grateful for the role.
"To say it has been an honor portraying this iconic character would be a massive understatement," she wrote. "Seeing the incredible impact the show has had on young girls around the world has always left me humbled and speechless.
"She's had that impact on me, too. She's taught me strength I didn't know I had, to find hope in the darkest of places, and that we are stronger when we're united. What she stands for pushes all of us to be better. She has changed my life for the better, and I'm forever grateful. I'm so excited that we get to plan our conclusion to this amazing journey, and I cannot wait for you to see what we have in store.
"I promise we're going to make it one helluva final season."
