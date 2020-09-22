163024
James Bond bad guy dies

Moonraker star Michael Lonsdale has died, aged 89.

The actor, who played villain Hugo Drax in the 1979 Bond film, passed away at his home in Paris, France.

Lonsdale also found fame as detective Claude Lebel in 1973 spy movie The Day of the Jackal, a role that earned him a BAFTA best supporting actor nomination, and he portrayed a monk in Of Gods & Men, which landed him a Cesar award in his adopted France.

Born in London, he took drama classes in Paris and made his theater debut in 1955.

His film breakthrough came in 1968 when he starred in Francois Truffaut's movies The Bride Wore Black and Stolen Kisses.

Over a 60-year career, Lonsdale appeared in more than 200 films.

