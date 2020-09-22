Downie's last recordings

Photo: All rights reserved. Gord Downie

Tragically Hip frontman Gord Downie's final recordings are to be released as a double album.



Downie passed away aged 53 in October 2017 after a battle with cancer - but recorded a string of new tracks that July.



The new album, titled Away Is Mine, is billed as "a contemplation on Gord's life, written with his deft hand and forever inscrutable sense of humor, even as he locked eyes with the Great Inevitability," according to a statement released by the group.



Announcing the album on Twitter, the band revealed that its artwork was created by the late rocker's daughters.



"Our brother @gorddownie's latest solo recording "Away Is Mine" will be available everywhere October 16th," a tweet from their account reads. "Along with beautiful album artwork created by his daughters, Willo and Clare, the album was a collaborative piece with many other dear friends and family members. Each carefully curated part of this album is a masterpiece."



The first two songs from the record, Hotel Worth and Useless Nights, are now available to stream on Gord's website.