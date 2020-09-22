Tragically Hip frontman Gord Downie's final recordings are to be released as a double album.
Downie passed away aged 53 in October 2017 after a battle with cancer - but recorded a string of new tracks that July.
The new album, titled Away Is Mine, is billed as "a contemplation on Gord's life, written with his deft hand and forever inscrutable sense of humor, even as he locked eyes with the Great Inevitability," according to a statement released by the group.
Announcing the album on Twitter, the band revealed that its artwork was created by the late rocker's daughters.
"Our brother @gorddownie's latest solo recording "Away Is Mine" will be available everywhere October 16th," a tweet from their account reads. "Along with beautiful album artwork created by his daughters, Willo and Clare, the album was a collaborative piece with many other dear friends and family members. Each carefully curated part of this album is a masterpiece."
The first two songs from the record, Hotel Worth and Useless Nights, are now available to stream on Gord's website.
Downie's last recordings
Tragically Hip frontman Gord Downie's final recordings are to be released as a double album.
More Entertainment News
Recent Trending
- Search for violent manVernon - 8:30 am
- Ellen addresses allegationsEntertainment - 7:21 am
- Ricin suspect in court todayQuebec - 7:12 am
- Robbed at gunpointKamloops - 7:08 am
- Pandemic campaign beginsBC - 6:53 am
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Kelowna Community Theatre
- Kelowna Actor's Studio
- Theatre Kelowna
- Kelowna Summer Theatre Festival
- Shakespeare Kelowna Theatre
- Vernon Powerhouse Theatre
- Penticton Many Hats Theatre Company
- Armstrong Asparagus Community Theatre
- Armstrong Caravan Farm Theatre
- South Okanagan Players
MUSIC
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Chamber Music Kelowna
- Okanagan Festival Singers
- Okanagan Symphony
- Okanagan Jazz & Blues Society
- Ballet Kelowna
- Vernon Jazz Society
- Summerland Singers and Players
- OkanaganConcerts.com
- Festivals Kelowna
- Parks Alive!
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]