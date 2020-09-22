Cattrall takes US citizenship

Photo: All rights reserved. Kim Cattrall

British-born Sex and the City star Kim Cattrall is "thrilled" to be a new American, because now she can cast her first U.S. vote in November's general election.



The 64 year old was born in Liverpool, but has spent much of her life in Canada, where she spent much of the coronavirus lockdown before jetting to New York City to take her citizenship test.



"I've been back in New York since the middle of August, and the reason I came back... was to become an American citizen, so I can vote in this election," she tells Live with Kelly and Ryan.



But she wasn't expecting the process of becoming a real American, as opposed to playing one as an actress, to be quite such a challenge.



"I passed the test - there's 10 questions," she explains. "If you get the first six right you pass... and it wasn't an easy test, you have to study... There's some tricky ones there but I passed."



Lucky candidates who pass the test are normally sworn in at a later ceremony, alongside thousands of others, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Kim and her fellow new Americans pledged their allegiance to the Stars and Stripes flag right away.



"And then I had to take the oath (of citizenship)," she adds. "I was so emotional... I didn't expect that reaction and the (immigration) officer who saw me through (the process), she said, 'You know, some people just don't take this as seriously... I was really touched by how emotional this was for you'."