163024
162518
Entertainment  

Nomadland wins big at TIFF

WENN - | Story: 311139

Frances McDormand's acclaimed new movie Nomadland is beginning to look like a clear Oscars frontrunner after landing the Toronto International Film Festival's People's Choice Award on Sunday.

The Chloe Zhao-directed picture, which picked up the Venice Film Festival's Golden Lion honour for best movie earlier this month in Italy, beat out Regina King's first feature as a filmmaker, One Night In Miami, to score the coveted prize, which is often a good indicator of the Academy Awards' Best Picture winner.

Nomadland follows a 60-something woman, who loses everything and embarks on a journey through the American West, living in a van.

McDormand is also an early frontrunner for the Best Actress Oscar - she last scored the award for Three Billboards Outside Ebbings Missouri in 2018, and also picked up the honour for Fargo.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Entertainment News

162394


Face painting

Must Watch
Mommy and daughter do each others face paint..
Daily Dose
Daily Dose
Happy Monday! Make the transition into the work week a little...
Daily Dose (2)
Daily Dose
Chris Rock diagnosed with nonverbal learning disorder
Showbiz
Actor Chris Rock has been diagnosed with a learning disorder.


Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Entertainment News > Send us your news tips >
161911


Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
161714



162401
161715