Nomadland wins big at TIFF

Photo: All rights reserved. Frances McDormand

Frances McDormand's acclaimed new movie Nomadland is beginning to look like a clear Oscars frontrunner after landing the Toronto International Film Festival's People's Choice Award on Sunday.



The Chloe Zhao-directed picture, which picked up the Venice Film Festival's Golden Lion honour for best movie earlier this month in Italy, beat out Regina King's first feature as a filmmaker, One Night In Miami, to score the coveted prize, which is often a good indicator of the Academy Awards' Best Picture winner.



Nomadland follows a 60-something woman, who loses everything and embarks on a journey through the American West, living in a van.



McDormand is also an early frontrunner for the Best Actress Oscar - she last scored the award for Three Billboards Outside Ebbings Missouri in 2018, and also picked up the honour for Fargo.