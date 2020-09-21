Frances McDormand's acclaimed new movie Nomadland is beginning to look like a clear Oscars frontrunner after landing the Toronto International Film Festival's People's Choice Award on Sunday.
The Chloe Zhao-directed picture, which picked up the Venice Film Festival's Golden Lion honour for best movie earlier this month in Italy, beat out Regina King's first feature as a filmmaker, One Night In Miami, to score the coveted prize, which is often a good indicator of the Academy Awards' Best Picture winner.
Nomadland follows a 60-something woman, who loses everything and embarks on a journey through the American West, living in a van.
McDormand is also an early frontrunner for the Best Actress Oscar - she last scored the award for Three Billboards Outside Ebbings Missouri in 2018, and also picked up the honour for Fargo.
Nomadland wins big at TIFF
Frances McDormand's acclaimed new movie Nomadland is beginning to look like a clear Oscars frontrunner after landing the Toronto International Film Festival's People's Choice Award on Sunday.
More Entertainment News
Recent Trending
- Unlimited travel awaitsBusiness - 7:30 am
- Stock markets plungeBusiness - 6:58 am
- BC unveils new pot planBusiness - 6:57 am
- Seaspan's icebreaker fightNorth Vancouver - 6:41 am
- Lobster battle heats upNova Scotia - 6:35 am
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Kelowna Community Theatre
- Kelowna Actor's Studio
- Theatre Kelowna
- Kelowna Summer Theatre Festival
- Shakespeare Kelowna Theatre
- Vernon Powerhouse Theatre
- Penticton Many Hats Theatre Company
- Armstrong Asparagus Community Theatre
- Armstrong Caravan Farm Theatre
- South Okanagan Players
MUSIC
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Chamber Music Kelowna
- Okanagan Festival Singers
- Okanagan Symphony
- Okanagan Jazz & Blues Society
- Ballet Kelowna
- Vernon Jazz Society
- Summerland Singers and Players
- OkanaganConcerts.com
- Festivals Kelowna
- Parks Alive!
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]