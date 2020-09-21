162781
Kim and Paris pals again

Kim Kardashian and Paris Hilton gave their on/off friendship a big boost on Friday with a night out.

The stars, who were close in the early 2000s before Kardashian found fame in Keeping Up With the Kardashians, took to their Instagram accounts to post videos of the get-together, with Kim calling the pair "cuties."

"We're opposite twins," she added, prompting her one-time boss to reply: "I know, I love it."

Kim, who once served as Paris' assistant, also took a moment to rave about her pal's new YouTube documentary This Is Paris, adding: "We're just hanging out, just a fun day, me and Paris. If you haven't seen her documentary on YouTube, you guys should check it out."

She and Hilton rekindled their friendship - after growing apart - in 2016 at Kris Jenner's Christmas party.

Last year, Kim credited Hilton for launching her career: "I am really grateful for my experiences with her," she said on E! True Hollywood Story. "She's a huge, huge reason of my success."

