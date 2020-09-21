163139
163216
Entertainment  

Eddie halts stand-up return

WENN - | Story: 311135

Eddie Murphy has shelved his return to stand-up comedy because the coronavirus is no laughing matter.

The Nutty Professor star was making plans for a big show, but then the pandemic hit.

"This year we'd be working on doing stand-up and getting stuff together, but all this happened," he said during the Creative Arts Emmy Awards virtual backstage event online on Saturday night, after picking up his first ever Emmy - with an Outstanding Guest Actor Comedy Series win for Saturday Night Live.

"These are really serious times, no times for joking. I don't know right now if there should be any comedic commentary. We're still right in the middle of everything.

"In a year or so, we'll be need comedic commentary and some laughs, but now we're right in this."

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Entertainment News

162394


Face painting

Must Watch
Mommy and daughter do each others face paint..
Daily Dose
Daily Dose
Happy Monday! Make the transition into the work week a little...
Daily Dose (2)
Daily Dose
Chris Rock diagnosed with nonverbal learning disorder
Showbiz
Actor Chris Rock has been diagnosed with a learning disorder.


161945
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Entertainment News > Send us your news tips >
157940


Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


161943
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada



161715