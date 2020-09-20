Murphy & Jordan first Emmy

Photo: All rights reserved. Photo: WENN/Instar

The finale of the Creative Arts Emmy Awards on Saturday (19Sep20) was a night of firsts, with historic wins for Eddie Murphy, Ron Cephas Jones and Michael Jordan.



Murphy picked up his first Emmy for hosting Saturday Night Live, and Jordan also claimed his only Emmy for hit sports docu-series The Last Dance, while This Is Us star Cephas Jones made history with his daughter Jasmine, who picked up an actress honor for Quibi series #FreeRayshawn earlier this week - with the pair becoming the first father and daughter to win Emmys.



Ron claimed his second Emmy on Saturday night for his guest turn on This is Us.



Speaking to the media virtually after his big win, the actor said, "Winning another Emmy is the icing on the cake, but to see my daughter progress and move into this place where she's earned an Emmy is beyond words and I tear up every time I think about it to be honest with you. To see my daughter become healthy and happy, that's a parent's dream."



There were also big wins for Dave Chappelle (Outstanding Writing and Outstanding Variety Special for Sticks & Stones), Cherry Jones (Outstanding Guest Actress In A Drama Series for Succession), Hugh Jackman's acclaimed TV movie Bad Education (Outstanding Television Movie), Maya Rudolph (Outstanding Guest Actress In A Comedy Series for Saturday Night Live), Watchmen (Outstanding Casting for a Limited Series Movie or Special) and RuPaul, who picked up his fifth Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program.



The fifth night of the Creative Arts Emmys was marred by a technical glitch when the winner for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series was mixed up.



Cephas Jones appeared onscreen while the voiceover read Jason Bateman's name - the Ozark star was nominated in the category for The Outsider. After a commercial break organizers posted an apology during the telecast explaining Jones was the winner.



Heading into Sunday night's Primetime Emmys, The Mandalorian and Watchmen lead the pack with seven awards apiece.



The full list of night five winners is:



OUTSTANDING DOCUMENTARY OR NONFICTION SERIES



The Last Dance



OUTSTANDING GUEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES



Cherry Jones - Succession



OUTSTANDING INTERACTIVE EXTENSION OF A LINEAR PROGRAM



Mr. Robot



OUTSTANDING TELEVISION MOVIE



Bad Education



OUTSTANDING STUNT COORDINATION FOR A DRAMA SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE



Ryan Watson - The Mandalorian



OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING FOR A COMEDY OR DRAMA SERIES (ONE HOUR)



The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel



OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION DESIGN FOR A NARRATIVE PERIOD OR FANTASY PROGRAM (ONE HOUR OR MORE)



The Crown



OUTSTANDING LIGHTING DESIGN/LIGHTING DIRECTION FOR A VARIETY SERIES



Saturday Night Live



OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A VARIETY SPECIAL



Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones



OUTSTANDING GUEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES



Ron Cephas Jones - This Is Us



OUTSTANDING SOUND EDITING FOR A LIMITED SERIES, MOVIE OR SPECIAL



Insecure



OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A VARIETY SPECIAL



Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones



OUTSTANDING CINEMATOGRAPHY FOR A SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES (ONE HOUR)



The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel



OUTSTANDING CHILDREN'S PROGRAM



Jim Henson's The Dark Crystal: Age Of Resistance & We Are The Dream: The Kids Of The Oakland MLK Oratorical Fest



OUTSTANDING UNSTRUCTURED REALITY PROGRAM



Cheer



OUTSTANDING GUEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES



Maya Rudolph - Saturday Night Live



OUTSTANDING MAIN TITLE DESIGN



Godfather Of Harlem



OUTSTANDING CHOREOGRAPHY FOR VARIETY OR REALITY PROGRAMMING



So You Think You Can Dance



OUTSTANDING MUSIC COMPOSITION FOR A SERIES (ORIGINAL DRAMATIC SCORE)



Ludwig Goransson - The Mandalorian



OUTSTANDING VARIETY SPECIAL (PRE-RECORDED)



Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones



OUTSTANDING PERIOD AND/OR CHARACTER HAIRSTYLING



Hollywood



OUTSTANDING CONTEMPORARY COSTUMES



Schitt's Creek



OUTSTANDING CONTEMPORARY MAKEUP (NON-PROSTHETIC)



Euphoria



OUTSTANDING SOUND EDITING FOR A LIMITED SERIES, MOVIE OR SPECIAL



Watchmen



OUTSTANDING HOST FOR A REALITY OR COMPETITION PROGRAM



RuPaul - RuPaul's Drag Race



EXCEPTIONAL MERIT IN DOCUMENTARY FILMMAKING



The Cave



OUTSTANDING GUEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES



Eddie Murphy - Saturday Night Live



OUTSTANDING CASTING FOR A LIMITED SERIES MOVIE OR SPECIAL



Watchmen



OUTSTANDING ANIMATED PROGRAM



Rick And Morty