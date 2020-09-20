162618
Entertainment  

Murphy & Jordan first Emmy

The finale of the Creative Arts Emmy Awards on Saturday (19Sep20) was a night of firsts, with historic wins for Eddie Murphy, Ron Cephas Jones and Michael Jordan.

Murphy picked up his first Emmy for hosting Saturday Night Live, and Jordan also claimed his only Emmy for hit sports docu-series The Last Dance, while This Is Us star Cephas Jones made history with his daughter Jasmine, who picked up an actress honor for Quibi series #FreeRayshawn earlier this week - with the pair becoming the first father and daughter to win Emmys.

Ron claimed his second Emmy on Saturday night for his guest turn on This is Us.

Speaking to the media virtually after his big win, the actor said, "Winning another Emmy is the icing on the cake, but to see my daughter progress and move into this place where she's earned an Emmy is beyond words and I tear up every time I think about it to be honest with you. To see my daughter become healthy and happy, that's a parent's dream."

There were also big wins for Dave Chappelle (Outstanding Writing and Outstanding Variety Special for Sticks & Stones), Cherry Jones (Outstanding Guest Actress In A Drama Series for Succession), Hugh Jackman's acclaimed TV movie Bad Education (Outstanding Television Movie), Maya Rudolph (Outstanding Guest Actress In A Comedy Series for Saturday Night Live), Watchmen (Outstanding Casting for a Limited Series Movie or Special) and RuPaul, who picked up his fifth Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program.

The fifth night of the Creative Arts Emmys was marred by a technical glitch when the winner for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series was mixed up.

Cephas Jones appeared onscreen while the voiceover read Jason Bateman's name - the Ozark star was nominated in the category for The Outsider. After a commercial break organizers posted an apology during the telecast explaining Jones was the winner.

Heading into Sunday night's Primetime Emmys, The Mandalorian and Watchmen lead the pack with seven awards apiece.

The full list of night five winners is:

OUTSTANDING DOCUMENTARY OR NONFICTION SERIES

The Last Dance

OUTSTANDING GUEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Cherry Jones - Succession

OUTSTANDING INTERACTIVE EXTENSION OF A LINEAR PROGRAM

Mr. Robot

OUTSTANDING TELEVISION MOVIE

Bad Education

OUTSTANDING STUNT COORDINATION FOR A DRAMA SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

Ryan Watson - The Mandalorian

OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING FOR A COMEDY OR DRAMA SERIES (ONE HOUR)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION DESIGN FOR A NARRATIVE PERIOD OR FANTASY PROGRAM (ONE HOUR OR MORE)

The Crown

OUTSTANDING LIGHTING DESIGN/LIGHTING DIRECTION FOR A VARIETY SERIES

Saturday Night Live

OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A VARIETY SPECIAL

Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones

OUTSTANDING GUEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Ron Cephas Jones - This Is Us

OUTSTANDING SOUND EDITING FOR A LIMITED SERIES, MOVIE OR SPECIAL

Insecure

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A VARIETY SPECIAL

Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones

OUTSTANDING CINEMATOGRAPHY FOR A SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES (ONE HOUR)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

OUTSTANDING CHILDREN'S PROGRAM

Jim Henson's The Dark Crystal: Age Of Resistance & We Are The Dream: The Kids Of The Oakland MLK Oratorical Fest

OUTSTANDING UNSTRUCTURED REALITY PROGRAM

Cheer

OUTSTANDING GUEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Maya Rudolph - Saturday Night Live

OUTSTANDING MAIN TITLE DESIGN

Godfather Of Harlem

OUTSTANDING CHOREOGRAPHY FOR VARIETY OR REALITY PROGRAMMING

So You Think You Can Dance

OUTSTANDING MUSIC COMPOSITION FOR A SERIES (ORIGINAL DRAMATIC SCORE)

Ludwig Goransson - The Mandalorian

OUTSTANDING VARIETY SPECIAL (PRE-RECORDED)

Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones

OUTSTANDING PERIOD AND/OR CHARACTER HAIRSTYLING

Hollywood

OUTSTANDING CONTEMPORARY COSTUMES

Schitt's Creek

OUTSTANDING CONTEMPORARY MAKEUP (NON-PROSTHETIC)

Euphoria

OUTSTANDING SOUND EDITING FOR A LIMITED SERIES, MOVIE OR SPECIAL

Watchmen

OUTSTANDING HOST FOR A REALITY OR COMPETITION PROGRAM

RuPaul - RuPaul's Drag Race

EXCEPTIONAL MERIT IN DOCUMENTARY FILMMAKING

The Cave

OUTSTANDING GUEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Eddie Murphy - Saturday Night Live

OUTSTANDING CASTING FOR A LIMITED SERIES MOVIE OR SPECIAL

Watchmen

OUTSTANDING ANIMATED PROGRAM

Rick And Morty

