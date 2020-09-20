Murphy & Jordan first Emmy

The finale of the Creative Arts Emmy Awards on Saturday (19Sep20) was a night of firsts, with historic wins for Eddie Murphy, Ron Cephas Jones and Michael Jordan.
Murphy picked up his first Emmy for hosting Saturday Night Live, and Jordan also claimed his only Emmy for hit sports docu-series The Last Dance, while This Is Us star Cephas Jones made history with his daughter Jasmine, who picked up an actress honor for Quibi series #FreeRayshawn earlier this week - with the pair becoming the first father and daughter to win Emmys.
Ron claimed his second Emmy on Saturday night for his guest turn on This is Us.
Speaking to the media virtually after his big win, the actor said, "Winning another Emmy is the icing on the cake, but to see my daughter progress and move into this place where she's earned an Emmy is beyond words and I tear up every time I think about it to be honest with you. To see my daughter become healthy and happy, that's a parent's dream."
There were also big wins for Dave Chappelle (Outstanding Writing and Outstanding Variety Special for Sticks & Stones), Cherry Jones (Outstanding Guest Actress In A Drama Series for Succession), Hugh Jackman's acclaimed TV movie Bad Education (Outstanding Television Movie), Maya Rudolph (Outstanding Guest Actress In A Comedy Series for Saturday Night Live), Watchmen (Outstanding Casting for a Limited Series Movie or Special) and RuPaul, who picked up his fifth Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program.
The fifth night of the Creative Arts Emmys was marred by a technical glitch when the winner for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series was mixed up.
Cephas Jones appeared onscreen while the voiceover read Jason Bateman's name - the Ozark star was nominated in the category for The Outsider. After a commercial break organizers posted an apology during the telecast explaining Jones was the winner.
Heading into Sunday night's Primetime Emmys, The Mandalorian and Watchmen lead the pack with seven awards apiece.
The full list of night five winners is:
OUTSTANDING DOCUMENTARY OR NONFICTION SERIES
The Last Dance
OUTSTANDING GUEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Cherry Jones - Succession
OUTSTANDING INTERACTIVE EXTENSION OF A LINEAR PROGRAM
Mr. Robot
OUTSTANDING TELEVISION MOVIE
Bad Education
OUTSTANDING STUNT COORDINATION FOR A DRAMA SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE
Ryan Watson - The Mandalorian
OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING FOR A COMEDY OR DRAMA SERIES (ONE HOUR)
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION DESIGN FOR A NARRATIVE PERIOD OR FANTASY PROGRAM (ONE HOUR OR MORE)
The Crown
OUTSTANDING LIGHTING DESIGN/LIGHTING DIRECTION FOR A VARIETY SERIES
Saturday Night Live
OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A VARIETY SPECIAL
Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones
OUTSTANDING GUEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Ron Cephas Jones - This Is Us
OUTSTANDING SOUND EDITING FOR A LIMITED SERIES, MOVIE OR SPECIAL
Insecure
OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A VARIETY SPECIAL
Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones
OUTSTANDING CINEMATOGRAPHY FOR A SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES (ONE HOUR)
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
OUTSTANDING CHILDREN'S PROGRAM
Jim Henson's The Dark Crystal: Age Of Resistance & We Are The Dream: The Kids Of The Oakland MLK Oratorical Fest
OUTSTANDING UNSTRUCTURED REALITY PROGRAM
Cheer
OUTSTANDING GUEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES
Maya Rudolph - Saturday Night Live
OUTSTANDING MAIN TITLE DESIGN
Godfather Of Harlem
OUTSTANDING CHOREOGRAPHY FOR VARIETY OR REALITY PROGRAMMING
So You Think You Can Dance
OUTSTANDING MUSIC COMPOSITION FOR A SERIES (ORIGINAL DRAMATIC SCORE)
Ludwig Goransson - The Mandalorian
OUTSTANDING VARIETY SPECIAL (PRE-RECORDED)
Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones
OUTSTANDING PERIOD AND/OR CHARACTER HAIRSTYLING
Hollywood
OUTSTANDING CONTEMPORARY COSTUMES
Schitt's Creek
OUTSTANDING CONTEMPORARY MAKEUP (NON-PROSTHETIC)
Euphoria
OUTSTANDING SOUND EDITING FOR A LIMITED SERIES, MOVIE OR SPECIAL
Watchmen
OUTSTANDING HOST FOR A REALITY OR COMPETITION PROGRAM
RuPaul - RuPaul's Drag Race
EXCEPTIONAL MERIT IN DOCUMENTARY FILMMAKING
The Cave
OUTSTANDING GUEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
Eddie Murphy - Saturday Night Live
OUTSTANDING CASTING FOR A LIMITED SERIES MOVIE OR SPECIAL
Watchmen
OUTSTANDING ANIMATED PROGRAM
Rick And Morty
