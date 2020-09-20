162618
162617
Entertainment  

Cardi: 'not shed one tear'

WENN - | Story: 311078

Cardi B wants fans to know she "doesn't really need" their support amid her divorce from rapper Offset because she has "not shed one tear."

The WAP hitmaker filed documents on Tuesday to end her three-year marriage to the Migos star, with a hearing set for Nov. 4 - and during an Instagram Live stream, the star took a moment to update fans on her well being.

"I want to say thank you so much. However, like, I don't really need it," Cardi shared. "I'm OK. I want to let you know I have not shed not one tear."

She also explained why she's not as sad about her break up this time around.

"This time, I wasn't crying. Wanna know why? The reason my divorce is not because of none of that s**t that ever happened before. It's not because the cheating," Cardi, who shares daughter Kulture, two, with Offset explained. "I'm seeing people (saying) 'Oh, he has a baby on the way.' That's a ... complete lie."

The Kream star then revealed the biggest reason for her and Offset's split, telling her followers: "I just got tired of f***ing arguing. I got tired of not seeing things eye to eye.

"When you feel like it's not the same anymore, before you actually get cheated on, I rather just be, you know what I'm saying? Like, I'm tired of people."

In her legal filing, Cardi is asking for legal and primary physical custody of their daughter Kulture, and wants Offset to pay child support for the tot. She states via her lawyer that the marriage is "irretrievably broken," adding that the former couple is currently separated, the papers go on to add that "there are no prospects for a reconciliation."

According to the paperwork, the divorce is "contested," with Cardi listed as the plaintiff and Offset the defendant. However, the Bodak Yellow rapper ultimately hopes it will be "settled by agreement of the parties."

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Entertainment News

162394


Perfection is possible

Galleries
Absolute perfection.  
Nice morning
Must Watch
Hugh Jackman founded Laughing Man coffee so he could give back...
Sphynx cat doesn’t like being filmed while exercising
Must Watch
Sphynx cat does not like being filmed while exercising. After...
Spice Girls planning Wannabe video reshoot to mark 25th anniversary
Music
The Spice Girls are reportedly planning to reshoot the video for...


162436
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Entertainment News > Send us your news tips >
161945


Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


162165
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
160972



161910