Gaga's 'poetry of pain'

Photo: All rights reserved. Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga's new music video for 911 is a nod to her mental health struggles.



The singer took to social media to explain the meanings behind the wild visuals in the promo, which dropped on Friday. Set in a fantasy desert, the scenes are revealed as a hallucination, with the video ending with footage of a major accident.



"This short film is very personal to me, my experience with mental health and the way reality and dreams can interconnect to form heroes within us and all around us," Gaga wrote on Instagram on Friday. "I'd like to thank my director/filmmaker Tarsem for sharing a 25 year old idea he had with me because my life story spoke so much to him."



Lady Gaga went on to thank her other collaborators and fans for supporting the creation of 911.



"It's been years since I felt so alive in my creativity to make together what we did with 911," she added. "Thank you little monsters.



"I'm awake now, I can see you, I can feel you, thank you for believing in me when I was very afraid. Something that was once my real life every day is now a film, a true story that is now the past and not the present. It's the poetry of pain."



Lady Gaga also went into detail about the lyrics for her latest single release from the album Chromatica, revealing the song is related to the psychiatric medication she takes.



"I wrote a song on Chromatica called 911, and it's about an antipsychotic that I take, and it's because I can't always control things that my brain does, I know that. And I have to take medication to stop the process that occurs," she said during an Apple Music interview.