Putin Fonda's tour guide

Photo: All rights reserved. Jane Fonda

Russian leader Vladimir Putin once served as Jane Fonda's travel guide.



The Oscar winner was in the former Leningrad, now Saint Petersburg, in the early 1990s with her then-husband Ted Turner and the future president was there to meet the two when they stepped off the plane.



"He (Turner) was going to do his Goodwill Games... We landed at the airport and the person who picked us up and drove us around was Vladimir Putin," the actress recalled during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live. "He was like our interpreter at the time."



Jane got a taste of the coldness of the man when he refused to leave the visitors' side, even though his wife was in the hospital.



"His wife had gotten sick and she was heading to the hospital," she added. "He told us that in the car and Ted said, 'You have to go to the hospital to check on your wife', and Vladimir Putin wouldn't do it; he stayed with us."