Melrose star back in jail

Photo: All rights reserved. Amy Locane

Melrose Place star Amy Locane has been sent back to prison after an appeals court panel agreed her three-year drink-driving sentence was too lenient.



The actress ploughed her vehicle into the side of another car, killing the woman in the front seat, in 2010, and was sentenced to three years behind bars, which she served.



Prosecutors appealed the original sentence, claiming the judge was too lenient, requesting a five-to-eight-year prison term - and Locane is now heading back to jail.



She has been handed a full eight-year term, but TMZ reports she will only have to serve five because of her previous time served.



Locane's attorney, James Wronko, tells the outlet his client, who was surprised with the sentence, hasn't touched alcohol since the deadly crash, and she has been talking to kids about the dangers of booze since her release from the Edna Mahan Correctional Facility for Women in Union Township in Hunterdon County, New Jersey.