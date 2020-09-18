Melrose Place star Amy Locane has been sent back to prison after an appeals court panel agreed her three-year drink-driving sentence was too lenient.
The actress ploughed her vehicle into the side of another car, killing the woman in the front seat, in 2010, and was sentenced to three years behind bars, which she served.
Prosecutors appealed the original sentence, claiming the judge was too lenient, requesting a five-to-eight-year prison term - and Locane is now heading back to jail.
She has been handed a full eight-year term, but TMZ reports she will only have to serve five because of her previous time served.
Locane's attorney, James Wronko, tells the outlet his client, who was surprised with the sentence, hasn't touched alcohol since the deadly crash, and she has been talking to kids about the dangers of booze since her release from the Edna Mahan Correctional Facility for Women in Union Township in Hunterdon County, New Jersey.
Melrose star back in jail
Melrose Place star Amy Locane has been sent back to prison after an appeals court panel agreed her three-year drink-driving sentence was too lenient.
More Entertainment News
Recent Trending
- Hundreds of flights nixedBusiness - 9:58 am
- Man charged for 2019 theftKamloops - 9:55 am
- Bloc leader tests positiveQuebec - 9:48 am
- 'Hackathon' fosters talentVernon - 9:40 am
- CRA might really be callingBusiness - 9:33 am
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Kelowna Community Theatre
- Kelowna Actor's Studio
- Theatre Kelowna
- Kelowna Summer Theatre Festival
- Shakespeare Kelowna Theatre
- Vernon Powerhouse Theatre
- Penticton Many Hats Theatre Company
- Armstrong Asparagus Community Theatre
- Armstrong Caravan Farm Theatre
- South Okanagan Players
MUSIC
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Chamber Music Kelowna
- Okanagan Festival Singers
- Okanagan Symphony
- Okanagan Jazz & Blues Society
- Ballet Kelowna
- Vernon Jazz Society
- Summerland Singers and Players
- OkanaganConcerts.com
- Festivals Kelowna
- Parks Alive!
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]