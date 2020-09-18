He's not gonna take it

Photo: All rights reserved. Dee Snider

Twisted Sister star Dee Snider is raging at anti-mask demonstrators in Florida after they used his band's anthem We're Not Gonna Take It during a protest at a store.



The rocker was appalled to learn the song had been used as the soundtrack to an act of defiance, during which activists ripped off their face coverings inside the Target store at the Coral Ridge Mall in Fort Lauderdale.



The protest quickly went viral after it was captured on video, and Dee was far from happy.



"(They don't have) permission or blessing to use my song for their moronic cause." he tweeted.



Meanwhile, Broward County officials have fined Target bosses for failing to enforce the county's face covering law and citations were mailed to many of the protesters, according to the South Florida Sun Sentinel reported.



Snider isn't the only star who has blasted anti-maskers for their song choices at rallies - Sinead O'Connor condemned a group of Irish protesters last month.



Hundreds of anti-mask activists gathered in Dublin on Aug. 22 to stage a protest at Custom House Quay, belting out a version of O'Connor's The Foggy Dew. The Mandinka singer saw video footage of the protest and took to social media to ask activists campaigning against coronavirus lockdown guidelines, dubbed COVID-iots, to stop singing her songs at rallies.



"Can I please ask that selfishly unmasked crowds standing shoulder to shoulder protesting and ignoring Covid protective restrictions not use my music as if to suggest I support you in any way. I do not," she snarled.