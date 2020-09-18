162618
Baskin lands new show

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness star Carole Baskin has landed a new reality show in which she'll shine a light on animal abusers.

The big cat conservationist, who is currently appearing on U.S. competition show Dancing With the Stars, will front the show, which chronicles the efforts of organization bosses fighting animal exploitation in America.

"This is a chance for us to use our new platform to battle the everyday evils facing big cats and so many other animals," Carole and her husband Howard say in a joint statement to Variety. "Working with Thinkfactory on this show will help us further our life's mission, while bringing important stories and information to 'cool cats and kittens' across the country."

Baskin will also be the subject of an upcoming ID series investigating the mysterious disappearance of her former husband, Don Lewis, and a scripted drama series, starring Kate McKinnon as the Tiger King star, is also in development.

160860


162222