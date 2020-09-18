Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness star Carole Baskin has landed a new reality show in which she'll shine a light on animal abusers.
The big cat conservationist, who is currently appearing on U.S. competition show Dancing With the Stars, will front the show, which chronicles the efforts of organization bosses fighting animal exploitation in America.
"This is a chance for us to use our new platform to battle the everyday evils facing big cats and so many other animals," Carole and her husband Howard say in a joint statement to Variety. "Working with Thinkfactory on this show will help us further our life's mission, while bringing important stories and information to 'cool cats and kittens' across the country."
Baskin will also be the subject of an upcoming ID series investigating the mysterious disappearance of her former husband, Don Lewis, and a scripted drama series, starring Kate McKinnon as the Tiger King star, is also in development.
Baskin lands new show
Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness star Carole Baskin has landed a new reality show in which she'll shine a light on animal abusers.
More Entertainment News
Recent Trending
- Hundreds of flights nixedBusiness - 9:58 am
- Man charged for 2019 theftKamloops - 9:55 am
- Bloc leader tests positiveQuebec - 9:48 am
- 'Hackathon' fosters talentVernon - 9:40 am
- CRA might really be callingBusiness - 9:33 am
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Kelowna Community Theatre
- Kelowna Actor's Studio
- Theatre Kelowna
- Kelowna Summer Theatre Festival
- Shakespeare Kelowna Theatre
- Vernon Powerhouse Theatre
- Penticton Many Hats Theatre Company
- Armstrong Asparagus Community Theatre
- Armstrong Caravan Farm Theatre
- South Okanagan Players
MUSIC
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Chamber Music Kelowna
- Okanagan Festival Singers
- Okanagan Symphony
- Okanagan Jazz & Blues Society
- Ballet Kelowna
- Vernon Jazz Society
- Summerland Singers and Players
- OkanaganConcerts.com
- Festivals Kelowna
- Parks Alive!
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]