Swearing lessons with Sam

Photo: All rights reserved. Samuel L. Jackson

Samuel L. Jackson is offering to share his vast knowledge of swearing, in a bid to get people out to vote in the upcoming U.S. election.



The 71-year-old actor is promising to teach 2,500 fans how to swear in 15 languages, and all they have to do is prove they intend to head to the polls this election season.



The Avengers star is is teaming up with the Good to Vote campaign, a non-partisan initiative with HeadCount that sees public figures and celebrities challenging fans to vote in the presidential election in November.



Entertainers who participate offer their fans access to something unique when their followers hit a specific number of registrations.



"Listen up, If 2,500 of you click a voting action below to make sure you're #GoodToVote, I will teach you to swear in 15 different languages," he wrote in a tweet alongside a video of his pledge, along with a link to his website.



Jackson once famously held the record as the actor who has dropped the most swear words in his movies before being overtaken by The Wolf of Wall Street star Jonah Hill.



Other celebrities who have taken part include Booksmart stars Kaitlyn Dever and Beanie Feldstein, who reconnected for a reunion on Instagram Live; Debra Messing, who pledged to reunite with her Mysteries of Laura co-star Josh Lucas if 100 fans proved they would be voting; and JoAnna Garcia Swisher, who shaved her husband Nick Swisher's head.