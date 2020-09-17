162805
Swift stalker gets 30 months

Taylor Swift's stalker has been sentenced to 30 months behind bars.

Texas native Eric Swarbrick pleaded guilty to stalking and sending threatening emails to the singer's former label Big Machine Records.

According to legal papers, he sent over 40 letters and emails, which became increasingly violent and sexual.

He also drove to Nashville, Tennessee to personally deliver letters and he was arrested after staff found him wandering the halls of the record label.

Swarbrick continued to contact Big Machine Records upon his release, telling label boss Scott Borchetta he was going to rape and kill Swift.

A federal judge in Nashville sentenced Swarbrick on Wednesday.

