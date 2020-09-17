Kanye pees on Grammy

Photo: All rights reserved. Kanye West

Kanye West has made it clear he's deadly serious about freezing his business relationships with bosses at Sony and Universal by appearing to pee on one of his 21 Grammy Awards.



The Stronger rapper is desperately trying to buy back his masters from company executives so he can officially own his recordings, and he has pledged not to release any new music until he's released from his record label contract.



After posting dozens of pages of one of his contracts to show how binding they are on Tuesday, the rap star uploaded a video of himself seemingly urinating on one of his Grammy statues.



It's the latest in a run of bizarre actions, which began in early July, when Kanye announced he would be running for election as U.S. president in November.



He also revealed at a political rally that he and his wife Kim Kardashian had considered aborting their firstborn daughter North, and then attacked Kim and her mother Kris in a Twitter rant.



Kardashian has since explained her husband's comments came during a bipolar episode.



Earlier this week, West returned to Twitter and stated: "I'm not putting no more music out till I'm done with my contract with Sony and Universal... On God... in Jesus name... come and get me. I'm not industry bro... I don't care... I'm in service to Christ... we need world healing... I miss my brothers... I refuse to argue with black men on labels we don't own... even twitter.



"I have the utmost respect for all brothers... we need to link and respect each other... no more dissing each other on labels we don't own. Let's stop killing each other... let's show God that we are Gods people... my ego gets the best of me too... God doesn't measure us by money in his kingdom... let's love each other."



Kanye then tweeted, "I'm the 2nd richest black man in America... I need all my people with me for us to get free", but decided to delete that post as he added: "I deleted that tweet about riches... the wealth is in our love of family and our brothers and our service to God... let's rise up... let's communicate."