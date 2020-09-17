162805
Chadwick laid to rest

Chadwick Boseman was laid to rest near his South Carolina hometown on Sept. 3.

The Black Panther star passed away on Aug. 28 after a secret battle with colon cancer, and was buried at Welfare Baptist Church Cemetery in the town of Belton - 11 miles from his hometown of Anderson in the state.

According to Boseman's death certificate, obtained by the Associated Press, the 43-year-old passed away at his home in Los Angeles' Griffith Park neighbourhood.

His cause of death was listed as "multiple organ failure" with colon cancer as the underlying cause.

Following Boseman's passing, Anderson Mayor Terence Roberts contacted an artist to come up with ideas for a hometown memorial tribute to the 21 Bridges actor.

A spokesperson for the Mayor's office told TMZ that the memorial will be a mix of sculpture and other art elements, while members of the public have been given the opportunity to offer their thoughts on the project.

