Entertainment  

Demi thinking of eloping

WENN

Demi Lovato is considering eloping with fiance Max Ehrich rather than having a big wedding - because of the coronavirus pandemic.

In a bid to curb the spread of COVID-19, nuptials around the world are limited to small numbers of guests - leading to many couples choosing to postpone their ceremonies until things have calmed down.

But as the uncertainty around the virus continues, Demi admitted that she's thinking about following a low-key route to becoming Mrs Ehrich.

Speaking to Popcrush Nights, Demi explained: "On one hand, I would love to elope because my life is so public and I want to keep it sacred between me and him. On the other hand, I want my friends and family to be there for a celebration.

"But I can't do that until the pandemic's over because it's not safe. It's like do we do that (elope) in the meantime and do that (a big wedding ceremony) later? It's all this planning."

Demi added that while she's thrown herself into organising her big day, she has yet to decide on what dress she'll be wearing. However, she insisted it's "definitely not" going to be a traditional white gown.

"I have my image for what I would want it to (look like) if I got to do a big celebration," the Sorry Not Sorry star smiled. "I don't wanna give it away but it's definitely not a white dress."

Demi and Max got engaged in July, after going public with their relationship back in March.

