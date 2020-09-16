Harris beats COVID-19

Photo: All rights reserved. Neil Patrick Harris

Neil Patrick Harris has joined the list of celebrities who have recovered from the coronavirus.



The actor is convinced he, his husband David Burtka and their twin children, Harper and Gideon, all contracted COVID-19 earlier this year.



"It happened in late March, early April," he says. "We were doing our best before, and I thought I had the flu, and I didn't want to be paranoid about it. And then I lost my sense of taste and smell, which was a big indicator, so we holed up."



The Gone Girl star reveals he and his family "have antibodies and are feeling good".



"We want to make sure everyone's doing their best to slow this down every way possible, for sure," Neil told Today.