Yo, wear a mask: Rudd

Photo: All rights reserved. Paul Rudd

Paul Rudd has flaunted his millennial credentials in a jokey public service announcement urging young Americans to wear face masks during the COVID-19 pandemic.



The fresh-faced 51-year-old played on his youthful looks for the new ad, created for New York Governor Andrew Cuomo's national Mask Up America campaign.



In the ad, the Ant-Man star states he is a "certified young person" while holding a skateboard, wearing Beats headphones and a baseball cap.



"I'm not going to preach at you, like some celebrity. This is a convo where I talk, and you shut up and wear your mask," he says, before launching into a ham-fisted attempt to talk in youth slang.



"Masks protect you and your dank squad because caring about other people is the new not caring about other people," Rudd jokes, before referencing, TikTok videos and social media challenges - filming his own "stop the pandemic" and "save grandma" challenges.



He also pretends to phone teenage pop sensation Billie, who he says he "stans" and is his "bae."



Rudd also enlisted Hot Ones host Sean Evans to re-create their viral "look at us" meme, before staining their masks with hot sauce while trying to eat hot wings.



Speaking about the campaign to The Hollywood Reporter, Cuomo says: "This nation is still battling the COVID-19 pandemic and young people are not immune from it. We all need to do our part and wear a mask. Thanks to Paul Rudd for helping us spread this crucial message and reach young people like him."



Deaths from the coronavirus in the U.S. are approaching 200,000 - with officials fearing the latest wave of infections has disproportionately spread among young people.