Kanye: I'm the new Moses

Kanye West called himself "the new Moses" as he went on a Twitter rant on Monday night, telling fans he won't release any new music until he's released from his record label contract.

The 43-year-old rapper, who is also running for U.S. president in the upcoming November election, started his storm of tweets as he began: "I'm not putting no more music out till I'm done with my contract with Sony and Universal ... On God ... in Jesus name ... come and get me."

He continued: "I'm not industry bro ... I don't care... I'm in service to Christ ... we need world healing ... I miss my brothers... I refuse to argue with black men on labels we don't own... even twitter.

"I have the utmost respect for all brothers ... we need to link and respect each other... no more dissing each other on labels we don't own. Let's stop killing each other ... let's show God that we are Gods people ... my ego gets the best of me too... God doesn't measure us by money in his kingdom ... let's love each other... I love my brothers and I miss my friends ... real talk."

Kanye then tweeted, "I'm the 2nd richest black man in America ... I need all my people with me for us to get free", but decided to delete that post as he added: "I deleted that tweet about riches... the wealth is in our love of family and our brothers and our service to God ... let's rise up... let's communicate."

The father-of-four also tweeted that he wants Drake and J. Cole to apologize to him, and wants to arrange a meeting with JAY-Z.

He went on: "I need to see everybody's contracts at Universal and Sony. I'm not gonna watch my people be enslaved. I'm putting my life on the line for my people. The music industry and the NBA are modern day slave ships. I'm the new Moses."

Concluding his rant, the Stronger star told fans that they need to "evolve" and "use government money" to "buy land" and property, before adding: "My kids gonna own my masters."

