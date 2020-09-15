162114
160257
Entertainment  

Lady Gaga in X-Men film?

WENN - | Story: 310610

Lady Gaga is reportedly circling a new X-Men character for an upcoming Marvel blockbuster.

The pop superstar, who showed off her acting skills in A Star is Born, is in talks to play Emma Frost, aka the White Queen, according to We Got This Covered.

Frost was previously played by January Jones in 2011's X-Men: First Class, but fans criticized the portrayal, insisting Jones' character was not true to the character from the comics.

If she signs on, Gaga might not be the only singer suiting up for the new X-Men movie - Janelle Monae recently expressed interest in playing Storm, a mutant character previously portrayed by Halle Berry.

"A lot of women have played Storm and they've done an exceptional job, and I would love to be in that line of artists and get to do Storm justice," she told Empire.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Entertainment News

162394


Golfing be like..

Must Watch
Baby won’t eat from daddy
Must Watch
This little one does NOT want to eat when daddy tries…
Daily Dose
Daily Dose
Good morning!
Daily Dose (2)
Daily Dose


161911
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Entertainment News > Send us your news tips >
157940


Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


160972
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
161909



161715