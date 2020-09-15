162114
161013
Entertainment  

Johnson beats COVID

WENN - | Story: 310609

Dwayne Johnson has returned to work on Red Notice after battling COVID-19 over the summer.

The action man's brother-in-law and producing partner Hiram Garcia insists the star is in good health as he resumes work on the Netflix production.

"It's been an incredible process and undertaking to get a production up-and-running," he tells Variety. "Netflix has had the attitude that whatever it will take to keep things safe for the crew, they are 100 per cent behind."

Johnson revealed earlier this month that himself, his wife and daughters Jasmine, four, and Tiana, two, all tested positive for the coronavirus.

"Testing positive for COVID-19 is a lot different than recovering from nasty injuries, getting evicted or being broke, which I've been more than a few times," the movie star said. "I wish it was only me that tested positive. It was my entire family and it was a kick in the gut. We are good, we're on the other end of it and no longer contagious. Thank God, we're healthy."

Johnson's Red Notice co-star Ryan Reynolds documented his return to the film over the weekend, taking to Instagram to document the coronavirus testing process on set.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Entertainment News

162393


Golfing be like..

Must Watch
Baby won’t eat from daddy
Must Watch
This little one does NOT want to eat when daddy tries…
Daily Dose
Daily Dose
Good morning!
Daily Dose (2)
Daily Dose


162849
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Entertainment News > Send us your news tips >
151716


Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
161909



161944