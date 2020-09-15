Johnson beats COVID

Photo: All rights reserved. Dwayne Johnson

Dwayne Johnson has returned to work on Red Notice after battling COVID-19 over the summer.



The action man's brother-in-law and producing partner Hiram Garcia insists the star is in good health as he resumes work on the Netflix production.



"It's been an incredible process and undertaking to get a production up-and-running," he tells Variety. "Netflix has had the attitude that whatever it will take to keep things safe for the crew, they are 100 per cent behind."



Johnson revealed earlier this month that himself, his wife and daughters Jasmine, four, and Tiana, two, all tested positive for the coronavirus.



"Testing positive for COVID-19 is a lot different than recovering from nasty injuries, getting evicted or being broke, which I've been more than a few times," the movie star said. "I wish it was only me that tested positive. It was my entire family and it was a kick in the gut. We are good, we're on the other end of it and no longer contagious. Thank God, we're healthy."



Johnson's Red Notice co-star Ryan Reynolds documented his return to the film over the weekend, taking to Instagram to document the coronavirus testing process on set.