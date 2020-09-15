Wyman's guitar sets record

Photo: All rights reserved. Bill Wyman

An auction of items once belonging to Rolling Stones bassist Bill Wyman has shattered records.



The musician's gear went under the hammer over the weekend and led to the biggest sum ever paid for a bass guitar and amplifier at auction.



Over 1,000 pieces from the star's storage, including stage costumes and awards, were on the block at the Julien's Auctions sale in Beverly Hills, and the musician's 1969 Fender Mustang bass, which he played on Rolling Stones recordings between 1969 and 1970, went under the hammer for a whopping $384,000.



Paul McCartney's Hofner bass previously set the world auction record in 2013, when it sold for $204,800.



A portion of the proceeds from the auction will benefit the Prince's Trust, Macmillan Cancer Support, and the Central Caribbean Marine Institute.