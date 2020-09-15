160553
Sexiest senior celebs

WENN - | Story: 310606

Jeff Goldblum and Jane Seymour have been voted the sexiest 60 and 70-something celebrities in a new poll.

The Jurassic Park star beat out Viggo Mortensen and Liam Neeson to top the OnBuy.com poll, while former Bond girl Seymour edged out Oscar winners Susan Sarandon and Jane Fonda as the sexiest actress over 60.

Helen Mirren and Sigourney Weaver also made the ladies' list, while Tom Hanks, Richard Gere, Sean Connery, Sylvester Stallone, and Arnold Schwarzenegger were named among the celebrity men approaching 70.

