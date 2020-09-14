162114
Ryan takes COVID test

Ryan Reynolds shared a snap of himself having a COVID-19 nose swab test as production resumed on his film Red Notice.

Work on the Netflix heist movie starring Reynolds, Gal Gadot and Dwayne Johnson was postponed in March to allow cast and crew members to put their families first during the coronavirus crisis.

On Saturday, the Deadpool actor tweeted he has returned to production and shared photos of him, taken by his actress wife Blake Lively, undergoing the coronavirus nose swab test.

"The Covid Test is quick and easy. The doctor places the swab up your nose, just deep enough to tickle your childhood memories and then it's over," he wrote in the caption. "No matter what you say to him, he won't buy you dinner first."

Reynolds' co-star Gadot also shared a similar social media post, confirming that Red Notice production is up and running once again, last Wednesday - confirming that she too was "getting ready to head back to the Red Notice set."

"Prep looks a little different now #staysafe," she wrote, alongside a picture of herself having her nose swabbed.

Red Notice was one of a number of Netflix productions paused amid the global uncertainty, which prompted studio officials industry-wide to shut down shoots.

