Stone: 'big, fat stupid lie'

Sharon Stone is adamant that looks do matter.

The actress, who stars in the new Netflix drama Ratched, a prequel to the classic 1975 film One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest, tells Britain's Daily Telegraph, "You don't even realize how much they matter until they start to go."

It's a "big, fat stupid lie if anyone says that they don't," the star says, insisting she has a workout routine consisting of doing "30 squats a day, and lift(ing) these seven-pound lead balls when I'm watching TV," to stay in shape.

Stone goes on to reflect on allegations she's "difficult" or "hard to work with," and insists she's since mellowed herself out and now lets some smaller annoyances slide - and she even had kind words for U.S. President Donald Trump.

"Actually, I have empathy for him," she explains. "I think he's had some childhood trauma. I look at this man and it feels to me like whatever his traumas are, he is torturing himself and hurting himself.

"And it's affecting so many people that are coming out in support (of him), with Nazi masks and all that stuff," continues Stone. "Those are also people who have a heartbreaking level of internal rage, and that rage comes from feeling so insecure and so hurt."

