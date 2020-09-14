162114
Nomadland tops at Venice

Frances McDormand's acclaimed new movie Nomadland was the unsurprising winner of the Venice Film Festival's top award on Saturday.

Cate Blanchett and her jury named Chloe Zhao's new movie the winner of the 2020 Golden Lion honor for best film, while there were also big wins for former The Crown star Vanessa Kirby, Pierfrancesco Favino, and filmmaker Kiyoshi Kurosawa, who took home the Silver Lion prize for Best Director.

Meanwhile, the Silver Lion Grand Jury Prize went to Michel Franco's film Nuevo Orden and newcomer Ana Rocha de Sousa picked up two rookie awards for her film Listen.

The full list of winners is:

Golden Lion - Nomadland

Silver Lion Grand Jury Prize - Nuevo Orden (director Michel Franco)

Silver Lion, Best Director - Kiyoshi Kurosawa (Wife Of A Spy)

Best Actress - Vanessa Kirby (Pieces Of A Woman)

Best Actor - Pierfrancesco Favino (Padrenostro)

Best Screenplay - Chaitanya Tamhane (The Disciple)

Special Jury Prize - Dear Comrades (director Andrei Konchalovsky)

Marcello Mastroianni Award for for Best New Young Actor or Actress - Roohollah Zamani (Sun Children)

Horizons Best Film - The Wasteland (director Ahmad Bahrami)

Horizons Best Director - Lav Diaz (Genus Pan)

Horizons Special Jury Prize - Listen (director Ana Rocha de Sousa)

Horizons Best Actress - Khansa Batma (Zanka Contact)

Horizons Best Actor - Yahya Mahayni (The Man Who Sold His Skin)

Horizons Best Screenplay - Pietro Castellitto (I Predatori)

Best Short Film - Entre Tu Y Milagros (director Mariana Saffon)

Lion of the Future Luigi De Laurentiis Award For A Debut Film - Listen (director Ana Rocha de Sousa)

