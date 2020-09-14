160553
Entertainment  

Naya yelled for 'help'

WENN - | Story: 310484

Late Glee star Naya Rivera's four-year-old son Josey has shared heartbreaking new details of how his mother drowned.

The former Glee star disappeared on July 8 after taking her son Josey on a boat ride at California's Lake Piru. Her body was recovered days later following an extensive police search and she was laid to rest in a private service at the Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Los Angeles on July 24.

In new police papers, obtained by People, further details of the star's tragic demise have been shared, with Josey telling investigators that they counted "1, 2,3" together before happily jumping off their little boat.

He goes on to tell authorities that the mom-of-one had laboured to make sure her child was safely back on the boat before she succumbed, with the documents detailing: "She helped him onto the boat and he then heard (Naya) yell "help' and she put her arm in the air.

"She then disappeared into the water," the report states, according to People.

The autopsy, which officially rules Naya's death an accidental drowning, noted that Rivera was healthy but had a history of vertigo "that would get worse when she was in the water."

Her vertigo was intense enough that she had been treated for it at Cedars Sinai hospital, according to the report.

Josey, whose father is Naya's ex-husband, actor Ryan Dorsey, was found asleep on the boat the afternoon of the incident, wearing a life jacket and wrapped in a towel.

The lake closed briefly after the tragedy before reopening to the public in August.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Entertainment News

162393


Monkey helps with makeover

Must Watch
Baby CJ likes to assist with doing hair and brows.
Daily Dose
Daily Dose
Start your day by wasting some time.
Daily Dose (2)
Daily Dose
Ciara gushes about Russell Wilson ahead of NFL season kick off
Showbiz
R&B star Ciara proved she is her sportsman husband Russell...


Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Entertainment News > Send us your news tips >
161758


Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


161909
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada



161910