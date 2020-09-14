162114
50 Cent tips 30 grand

Rapper 50 Cent handed out over $30,000 in tips to lucky Burger King employees in New York City.

The generous Candy Shop hitmaker teamed up with entrepreneur Jay Mazini to stop by the fast food restaurant in his native Queens neighbourhood on Tuesday, to converse with workers and tip them large amounts of cash.

"Jay Mazini is the real deal, he saw me in the hood yesterday so we went tonight and showed everybody some love," 50 Cent, real name Curtis Jackson, wrote in a caption to video footage of the surprise visit that he posted on his Instagram account.

Jay is seen asking how the employees are doing amid the COVID-19 pandemic in the video, telling them he is there to "show love to you guys" before doling out stacks of money in the drive-thru window. Rapper 50 Cent then makes a surprise appearance in the footage, showing up with even more cash for the Burger King staff members.

Mazini is known for making regular shock tip stops around New York City, during which he offers workers lavish cash gifts.

Monkey helps with makeover

Baby CJ likes to assist with doing hair and brows.
Start your day by wasting some time.
Ciara gushes about Russell Wilson ahead of NFL season kick off
R&B star Ciara proved she is her sportsman husband Russell...


